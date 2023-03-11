Born to a wealthy family in Malaysia, Michelle Yeoh trained as a ballet dancer from age 4. When she was 15, she moved to England to attend London’s Royal Academy of Dance. However, a back injury eliminated her hopes of having a career performing ballet. After returning to Malaysia and being crowned Miss Malaysia in 1983, she was cast in a wristwatch commercial with Jackie Chan. As she began to get jobs in the film industry, she worked under the name Michelle Khan, as it was considered more ethnically ambiguous.

Her film career has been very physically demanding, and Yeoh became proficient in martial arts. She has battled Jet Li, thrown herself into a car driven by Jackie Chan and jumped off a skyscraper with James Bond. She has performed in Marvel, Star Trek, Kung Fu Panda and Avatar films. But due to her stance on women’s roles in the film industry, she had never been at the top of a Hollywood call sheet until she starred in the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” In this role, she played an overworked immigrant wife and mother confronted with an IRS audit of the family laundromat.

To date, Yeoh has won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a musical or comedy, the first won by a Malaysian. Time magazine has also named Yeoh the Icon of the Year for 2022. Through her conviction to not perpetuate harmful stereotypes and cliches about Asian women, she has become the standard bearer for the capabilities of Asian actresses. An Best Actress Oscar win for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” would be the first by an Asian woman.