Nellie Bly was born Elizabeth Cochran in Pennsylvania, the 13th of 15 children, and had only one term of formal education.

Her start in journalism came at age 19 after she answered a newspaper editorial which argued that girls were only good for birthing children and doing housework. Cochran’s angry response so impressed the editor that he hired her.

Because she was worried her parents would not approve of her career, she sent her editorial response under the name Nelly Bly, based on a popular song. When Nelly was misspelled as Nellie, she continued writing under that name. Nellie’s desire to not be relegated to the traditional roles of women led her to take on the situation at the Blackwell’s Island mental asylum. Rumors had been circulating that conditions there were very poor, and Bly volunteered to have herself legally committed at the asylum to report the story. Her reporting after leaving the asylum, “Ten Days in a Mad House,” led not only to reform, but to significantly more opportunities for women in journalism.

She continued to expose the situations of women by reporting on dangerous working conditions in factories and the garment industry. Her daring reporting led her to a major adventure in 1889 when she set out to break the around the world in 80 days record of Jules Verne’s fictional character Phileas Fogg. Bly was halfway through her journey before she realized a rival newspaper had also sent a female reporter on the same journey. Using a wide variety of modes of transportation, with only two days notice to prepare for the journey, and carrying only one piece of luggage the size of a breadbox, Nellie Bly won by making it around the world in 72 days. While her journey made her famous, Bly eventually quit journalism and dedicated her life to social reform, championing poor women, working women and orphans.