Nora Ephron first worked as a reporter for The New York Post, and wrote comic essays for magazines such as Esquire.

She was briefly a White House intern in the Kennedy administration before becoming a screenwriter. She co-wrote the screenplay for the 1983 suspense film “Silkwood,” based on the true story of union activist Karen Silkwood who died suspiciously while investigating safety violations at a plutonium processing plant. The resulting movie earned Meryl Streep an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a nomination for Ephron for Best Screenplay.

What Ephron is most often credited with is inventing the modern romantic comedy. Her trademark was always creating strong and sharp-witted female characters. Her second and third Academy Award nominations for Best Screenplay came for 1989’s “When Harry Met Sally” and 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle.” In 1998 she reunited Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in “You’ve Got Mail,” based on the 1940 film “The Shop Around the Corner.”

Ephron also wrote newspaper columns, blog posts, essays and speeches. Ephron’s contribution to the portrayal of women in film can best be stated through her own words: “I try to write parts for women that are as complicated and interesting as women usually are.”