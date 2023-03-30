Pauli Murray (1910-1985) was a Black human rights activist whose life’s work pointed out the important crossover of racism, sexism and poverty.

Born in Baltimore, Murray’s mother died when she was 3 and her father, grief stricken, was admitted to a mental hospital where he died after being beaten to death by a white guard. Murray taught herself to read and graduated from high school when she was only 15 years old. America was still firmly under Jim Crow laws, and Murray knew that due to segregation getting into a college would be difficult. In New York, she realized that in addition to racism, many colleges simply would not admit women. She succeeded in graduating from Hunter’s College while constantly dealing with poverty.

During part of her college education, she slept at a YWCA. And when she lost her waitressjob in 1929 due to the start of the Great Depression, she took odd jobs and attended college in a continual state of malnutrition. Despite earning a law degree, Murray encountered what she would call “Jane Crow” laws, a sexual and racial discrimination practice that kept Black female attorneys from being anything more than legal clerks.

Murray’s work on issues of civil and human rights brought her into friendships with Eleanor Roosevelt and Thurgood Marshall. She was known as a strategic activist, developing training practices and field strategies for civil rights activists marching in the streets. With Betty Friedan, Murray helped found the National Organization for Woman. Her life was completely changed after the death of her best friend, and Murray pursued religious studies, becoming the first Black woman in America to become an ordained Episcopal priest.