Born in Brooklyn to Russian immigrants, Ginsburg was encouraged to gain an education by her mother. At Harvard, Ginsburg was one of only nine women in a class of 500. While attending a dinner held by the dean for the few women in her class, he asked the women to explain what they were “... doing in law school taking a place that could be held by a man.” Despite that sexist view, Ginsburg graduated top of her class from Columbia Law School.

Throughout her career, Ginsburg was a quiet but firm voice that argued for gender equality. In 1972, she helped found the American Civil Liberties Union Women’s Rights Project and became the first female tenured professor at Columbia Law School. Between 1973 and 1975, Ginsburg argued six gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court, winning five of them. She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, the second woman to sit on the court. Her tenure was known for her active participation in oral arguments, her support for voting rights, support for the Affordable Care Act and her famous dissents, which she often read aloud.

In 2013, a law student created a Tumblr blog entitled The Notorious R.B.G. and turned Justice Ginsburg into a progressive and feminist folk hero, with humorous information on her fashion style with fancy collars on judicial robes, her exercise routines, which were rigorous for her age, her ideas and commentary.