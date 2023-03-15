Born in Chicago to Mexican immigrant parents, Sandra Cisneros earned a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Iowa. She then became a teacher working with students who had dropped out of school.

Cisneros is best known for her first novel, “The House on Mango Street,” which has sold over 6 million copies and has been translated into over 20 languages. The novel features a young Chicana girl and her adolescent experience dealing with poverty and a male-driven society. In 1991, Cisneros published “Woman Hollering Creek and Other Stories.” Through a series of short stories, Cisneros addressed the social role of women in Latino society, in particular the search for female identity when continually facing the harmful clichés that women are either passive girls, seductresses or toxic mothers.

In 2016, President Obama presented Cisneros with the National Medal of Arts. In his remarks he said she was being honored for, “enriching the American narrative. Through her novels, short stories, and poetry she explores issues of race, class and gender through the stories of ordinary people straddling multiple cultures. As an educator, she has deepened our understanding of American identity.” Her latest work from 2022 is “Woman Without Shame: Poems,” centered on Cisneros’ thoughts on aging, desire, self-love and solitude.