Bareilles found a love for music early, and went on to earn a degree in communications from the University of California, Los Angeles. After graduation, Bareilles decided to be a singer-songwriter. Her first demo album caught the attention of Epic Records. Four years later, in 2007, Bareilles released her first album, “Little Voice.” The album was a massive success, earning her two Grammy nominations that year. What endured the most was a single song from the album, “Love Song.” Reporter Crystal Bell interviewing Bareilles called it “An anthem for clever, sassy women everywhere” and asked Bareilles about her views on feminism. Bareilles answered, “I’m not one for seeing amazing, intelligent women being reduced to sex symbols.”

Bareilles continued to compose and record songs that spoke of the female experience and resonated strongly with listeners around the world, in particular “Brave” and “King of Everything.” Bareilles’ largest acclaim to date has been as the composer and lyricist of the musical “Waitress,” adapted from a Keri Russell movie of the same name. The most famous hit, “She Used to Be Mine,” Bareilles wrote after watching the movie for the first time. The main character, pregnant and stuck in an abusive relationship, compelled Bareilles to explain in music how a woman could feel as if she had lost who she used to be before the abuse. “Waitress” earned Bareilles her first Tony nomination. Asked why Bareilles finds the experiences of women from all walks of life important, she answered, “I need to harness that energy because we are going to take over the world.”