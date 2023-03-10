Shonda Rhimes grew up in a Chicago suburb with the dream of becoming a novelist. Her work ethic was shaped by watching her mother earn a Ph.D. while raising six children.

After graduating from film school at the University of Southern California, Rhimes co-wrote the screenplay for “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.” In the lead role, Halle Berry became the first Black woman ever to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. Rhimes went on to write and produce the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, reshaping the television industry by casting Black, Asian and Latino actors.

In 2012, Rhimes wrote and produced “Scandal,” a political drama starring Kerry Washington. “Scandal” was the first time in four decades that a Black woman held the lead in a TV show. In 2014, Rhimes followed up her “Scandal” success with “How to Get Away With Murder,” starring another Black actress, Viola Davis. In 2015, she wrote the advice book “Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun, and Be Your Own Person.”

The recent hit show “Bridgerton,” which started as a series of Regency romance novels by Julia Quinn, was another opportunity for Rhimes to change the face of television. As its executive-producer, Rhimes chose to employ a multiracial cast, including casting Black actress Golda Rosheuvel as the British Queen Charlotte.

The career of Shonda Rhimes has been an expression of her belief that all races should be represented on television. Her strong female characters, interracial relationships and frank depictions of poverty, domestic violence, sexuality and race have become the Shondaland standard.