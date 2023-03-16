Deeply religious as a young girl, she considered becoming a nun before having a crisis of faith at age 14. De Beauvoir instead decided to concentrate on the studies of math, literature and philosophy. She was a great intellect and climbed to the top of her class at the Sorbonne.

For much of her life, Simone had a relationship with the existential philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, although she rejected his marriage proposal, and they never lived under the same roof. Their relationship was one of mutual respect for each others’ intellect. Throughout the 1930s, de Beauvoir taught philosophy and literature, and in 1949, she published her most famous book, “The Second Sex.” It is a 972-page criticism of patriarchy and of women only being granted second-rate status. It was met with harsh criticism at the time, and the Vatican placed it on the church’s list of forbidden books. Originally translated into English in 1952, 145 pages were omitted. In 2009, an unedited English version was published and shored up her reputation as one of the great intellects of modern feminism.