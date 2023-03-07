Created by Kansas City Star columnist Susan Vollenweider and theater major Beckett Graham, “This History Chicks Podcast” is a free, informative and conversational exploration of both real and fictional women throughout world history. The popularity and likability of the podcast has spread it to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and its own private Facebook group, “The Lounge.” There are currently over 200 episodes to stream.

Their zeal, enthusiasm and respect is infectious, and even complex women who behaved dubiously are explained within the context of their times. Graham and Vollenweider present their very-well researched information in a highly engaging and conversational way. At the end of each episode, the hosts discuss the books and resources they used in their research, provide extensive additional material on their social media accounts, and always recommend the use of public libraries.

Episodes can last from mini-casts that are only a few minutes long to full podcasts over an hour. Their enthusiasm and research skills often lead one to wonder why fascinating HERstories haven’t been better documented, as well as a craving for more information about the women who came before us. Both Graham and Vollenweider are active on the podcast’s social media site and provide multiple ways to contact them with questions, suggestions and comments. “The History Chicks” can be streamed for free from the website thehistorychicks.com, Spotify, Apple podcasts, iHeart, and more.