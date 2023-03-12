Formed by dance instructor and choreographer Nadim Cherfan in 2019, The Mayyas is an all-female precision dance group. Cherfan selected 36 of his 200 students to form the group, which is originally from Beirut, Lebanon.

Many may known The Mayyas as the winner of “America’s Got Talent” in 2022, but to many Arabs, The Mayyas represent female empowerment in a country whose culture is strongly against it. In their first audition on “America’s Got Talent” (they had already won “Arabs Got Talent” and made it to the semi-finals in “Britain’s Got Talent”), the spokeswoman for the group said that their name means “The proud walk of a lioness.” She continued by saying the group hoped to show what Arab women can do.

Cherfan has stated that The Mayyas always had support from their friends and family, but not the government. According to the United Nations, two-thirds of Lebanese women experience sexual harassment while out in public, and a third of Lebanese men believe if a woman is raped it is her duty to marry her assailant. Many of The Mayyas’ dancers have left Lebanon in order to safely continue dancing.

In an interview with NBC, Cherfan stated that he hopes, because of the international success of The Mayyas (whose performances have been seen over 70 million times just on YouTube alone) that the situation in Lebanon for women will change. Through their presence on Instagram, with an official The Mayyas account, Cherfan’s account, and the accounts of several of the female dancers, the women have effectively used one of the largest social media platforms to showcase their talent and independence, in direct violation of their home government’s laws and practices.

Having performed since their AGT win with Beyoncé and in partnership with Tiffany & Co., The Mayyas have continued to demonstrate that even women under repressive government regimes have exceptional talents and skills.