Founded in 1996, The National Women’s History Museum is an online museum, available through their own website and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The goal in creating the museum was to not only fill in the voids in American history, but to give the experiences of past women a place to be valued. The museum’s social media accounts are very active and allow anyone with an internet connection the opportunity to learn about women’s history from the mouths of women themselves: all of the officers of the museum’s board of directors are women, and 18 of the 19 members are female.

The museum provides for free extensive research resources as well as materials specifically designed to be used in classrooms to teach women’s history. Their online presence also contains biographies of women in history, including a section with recordings of the women themselves speaking about their own experiences. The museum is also supported through The National Women’s History Museum National Coalition, a collective of over 60 national organizations that help provide insight and experience, and work together to empower women, seek gender equality, and get out the stories of what women have really done in the history of this nation.