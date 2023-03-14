On Sept. 17, 2022, protests broke out in numerous Iranian cities as women began shouting “Women! Life! Freedom!” Five days earlier, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Masha Amini, was arrested for “inappropriate attire.” The morality police of the Iranian government, called The Guidance Patrol, claimed she was wearing her hijab (headscarf) improperly. Four days later, she died. Authorities said she had been taken to a station to be “educated” and suffered a heart attack. Masha’s father said his daughter had never had heart problems, and her body showed numerous bruises. Thousands of mourners and protesters attended her funeral.

This was not the first time the women of Iran have protested the dress code violently imposed in Iran. Five years earlier, Vida Movahed stood atop a box on Tehran’s busy Revolution Street, and tied her hijab to a stick in challenge to the nation’s forced dress code for women. Many other Iranian women have joined these protests and the movement has taken the name #TheGirlsofRevolutionStreet. These women have rejected the state vision for women and are demanding freedom. This is the longest and most sustained protest in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 43-year history. It has resulted in sanctions by the U.S. government against the military in Tehran, which has responded to the protests with deadly force. At the latest World Cup, the team from Iran stood silent during their national anthem. The courage and persistence of the women of Iran has awarded them Time magazine’s 2022 title, Heroes of the Year.