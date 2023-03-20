A constant war tactic throughout history has been rape by invading military forces.

Under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has proven that showing the world what is happening in Ukraine through social media is essential to winning a war, the women of Ukraine have a historically unprecedented chance to expose a war tactic that has been used for thousands of years. The biggest problems they face are stigma about rape, fear of retaliation, and the nature of trauma itself; many survivors need years to be able to talk about what happened.

Gender alone has proven to be a barrier. Many women will not talk to men about what was done to them by other men, even if the person is investigating or prosecuting those crimes. Women like Kateryna Duchenko, who investigates rape cases for Ukraine’s general prosecutor; Yulia Gorbunova from Human Rights Watch; Lyudmyla Denisova, who was the top human rights activist in Ukraine; and Oleksandra Kvitko, who ran a sexual crime help hotline, have helped the women of Ukraine report rape by giving survivors a female advocate to speak to.

Yulia Gorbunova, who has been investigating war crimes in Ukraine since 2014, has been able to talk to rape victims quickly, help gather evidence by taking photographs and collecting clothing, and is working with other investigators to bring these crimes to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In the first six weeks that Kvitko’s hotline operated, they received over 1,500 reports of rape and sexual crimes, with victims ranging from infants to octogenarians. Since history books typically portray wars through perceived acts of bravery, battlefield skirmishes, and the names of military leaders, the women of Ukraine are using their survival stories to not only seek justice, but to ensure that in the reporting of this war, the experiences of women will not be unwritten.