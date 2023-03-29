Born into a wealthy London family, Virginia Wolff (1882—1941) experienced numerous family tragedies early in life. Starting at the age of 13, within 9 years Wolff lost her mother, her half-sister, and her father. The resulting grief caused Wolff to have a nervous breakdown, and she would spend the rest of her life with unsteady mental health.

Exposure to Bohemian thinking and artistic styles caused Wolff to look at how characters in the same written work could behave differently simply because of their gender. Wolff concluded that female characters experienced the world, whereas male characters had an influence on the world. This revelation caused Wolff to alter how she wrote.

“In A Room of One’s Own,” Wolff expressed that sexism, in the form of poverty, suppression and male-dominated social norms, is what has kept women out of the history of humankind, not their lack of intelligence. In order for women to carve out their part of history, they first need to carve out their own space, literally a room of their own in which to write. In both “To the Lighthouse” and “Mrs. Dalloway,” Wolff adopted a writing style called stream of consciousness to tell stories that reflected how the lives of women are influenced by the thoughts, actions, emotions and insecurities of the men in their lives.

When Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany and war reached England, Wolff’s depression worsened. While she tried to manage her mental health through her writing, she felt inadequate. She committed suicide at the age of 49.