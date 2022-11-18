SPARTA — For more than two decades, a treasure trove of large vintage Christmas ornaments sat inside a deteriorating barn in Tunnel City.

They weren’t ordinary ornaments. They were familiar to anyone who drove along Superior Avenue in Tomah during the 1950s and 60s.

And not just anybody could get their hands on them. They were marketed to municipalities and other organizations looking to organize a large holiday display.

“They were expensive — $20 a piece,” said Monroe County Local History Room employee Hannah Scholze. “In 1951 that was pretty expensive.”

Eleven of the pieces have been restored and will be featured in the museum’s “Festive Favorites: Lights and Lego” holiday display Nov. 21-Jan. 28. An opening reception for the display is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the museum in downtown Sparta.

Roll said a Christmas-themed Lego village will present visitors with two distinct holiday exhibits.

“We’re going to be appealing to a broad audience with two different displays,” said museum director Jarrod Roll.

Roll said the large Christmas ornaments were purchased by local business leaders in Tomah starting in 1951 to draw shoppers downtown during the holiday season. He said they bought an average of four per year through the early 1960s. They were displayed until 1971.

The ornaments somehow found their way into the barn before they were rescued in the 1990s by Mike Eirschele, who later donated them to the museum.

History Room staff cleaned, repaired and installed new lighting to make the 70-year-old lights shine like they did on Superior Avenue.

“They were big and dusty,” Roll said. “Some of them were broken. It was a painstaking process.”

Scholze said the museum was able to find restoration help online.

“There is a whole group of collectors who are in love with these vintage decorations,” she said. “They were an incredible resource for information and how to repair them.”

Roll said museum volunteers verified the authenticity of the lights by combing back issues of local newspapers.

“They went through every holiday season in both Tomah papers and looked for any news about when they were bought and when they were installed,” he said.

The other display is a 30-square-foot Lego Christmas Village. Roll said the display will feature “festive scenes bursting with tiny, colorful details and pop-culture references.”

Visitors can also view a related display in which students in the Sparta School District STEM Academy used LEGO to recreate local landmarks.

“We’ll have some LEGO constructions that are inspired by real architectural features in the community and the county,” Roll said. “We didn’t tell them what to do; we just said to just do something that’s physically present in the county.”

As part of the LEGO display, the History Room will host Jacob and Caleb Schilling, Season 2 semifinals on Fox’s competition show “Lego Masters” on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. The History Room will also give away one LEGO set a week to a youth whose name is drawn.

Roll said LEGO is a traditional Christmas gift that fits with the holiday theme.

“They’ve been around and popular for many years,” Roll said. “It’s a respected toy. It encourages working with your hands and your mind.”

Scholze said the displays will appeal to a large age group.

“It’s certainly multi-generational, and there’s a lot to explore,” she said.

The History Museum is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.