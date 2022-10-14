Hixon 50 continues fall trail running tradition in La Crosse with eighth annual event

Started in 2015 by a group of three trail running friends, the Hixon 50 has grown and changed but continues to bring a one of a kind experience to runners from all over the Midwest, right in the heart of La Crosse.

Just over 200 runners participated in the first edition, which consisted of a 25K and 50K run. In 2018 a second day of racing was added, with a 10K and 5K, opening the door to many more casual runners who might not consider themselves to be “ultra” distance runners.

The 2020 event took place virtually, a perfect option for people to get outside and participate in something when most opportunities seemed to go away. It came roaring back in 2021 with nearly 70 in the 5K, 125 in the 10K, over 220 in the 25K and over 100 in the 50K. That’s over 500 participants in total!

This will be another fantastic year. Challenging courses, with beautiful views, including several bluff overlooks and countless changing leaves will greet runners.

On Saturday Oct. 29, the 5K/10K will start at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the 50K will start at 7:39 a.m., followed shortly thereafter by the 25K at 8:30 a.m.

Runners in the 25K and 50K will also have the opportunity to complete the Kwik Trip Klimb, a nearly 500 foot ascent up the bluff, with the fastest runners being crowned winners and receiving special prizes.

Interested community members are encouraged to come out and support the event, even if they are not ready to hit the trails running. See more information at hixon50.com/volunteer.