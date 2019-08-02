The Upper Hixon Forest bike trails will be closed to the public this weekend for the Hixon Forest Epic bike race event.
This year’s fifth rendition of the Hixon Forest Epic is a part of the Wisconsin Off Road Series racing circuit, which is in its 28th year. The nation’s oldest and largest circuit features 11 off-road bike races on some of Wisconsin’s most challenging trails.
The Upper Hixon Forest trails are not the most forgiving trails for riders. Situated atop the bluffs of La Crosse, the trails provide features not found on the rest of the circuit.
Race director Robbie Young of Onalaska cited one feature as new and difficult for this year’s races.
“The flow trails are a new feature we are incorporating into this year’s event. A rider’s momentum will do a lot of the work for them. They kind of act like a roller coaster.” he said.
The washboard-style trails will provide the event with extra excitement. Look for more experienced riders to turn the crests and valleys from rough riding into smooth transitioning jumps.
Anna Rigden, a La Crosse resident and rider, is excited to be competing in her first Hixon Forest Epic this year. She loves the racing atmosphere and the excitement that surrounds race day, and she thinks the mountain biking community is competitive, but supportive, which adds to the atmosphere.
The support Rigden speaks of is evidenced through her work with GRiT, Girls Riding Together. Girls Riding Together aims to get more girls on bikes and increase the overall participation rate to 33% female riders by 2023.
“I love to see women in the sport. I love being a woman in the sport. It’s a great excuse to be sweaty, muddy and tough,” Rigden said.
Rigden is quickly becoming an ambassador for the sport after starting just a few years ago. She encourages everyone to ride and to come see the race this weekend.
“I encourage anyone to do it," she said. "People should check out the citizen loop (at Hixon) if they are trying it out for the first time. It is less intense and really fun.”
The Hixon Forest Epic kicks off Saturday with registration, trail pre-riding, and a Learn to Race Clinic from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The races start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, with the Hixon Forest Frolic 10k run/walk, an event open to the public.
Bike races will begin after the run/walk at 9:30 a.m. with the junior race. As the day wears on, the races will feature longer courses and more experienced riders.
Local food trucks and beer vendors will be on site all day to serve spectators and riders. The event is free for spectators.
For more information about the races go to http://wors.org/schedule/hixon-forest/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.