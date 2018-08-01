The fourth annual Hixon Forest Epic will be Saturday and Sunday, closing the trails on Upper Hixon Forest to non-participants.
The trails are closed for the safety of both hikers and race participants as the Hixon Forest trails will be used for fast-paced bike racing as well as a 10K-run during the event, which is hosted by the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and Grand Bluff Running.
Same-day registration for the run begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and the run starts at 8:30 a.m. For more information on the events, visit hixonforestepic.com.
