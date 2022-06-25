 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Hixon House Museum to reopen for walk-in tours

Walk-in hours return to Hixon House

Starting July 1, the premier house museum in the Coulee Region will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with tours leaving on the hour from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

 : Phil S Addis

Historic Hixon House Museum soon will be open for a full season of walk-in tours for the first time since 2019.

Owing to the pandemic, hours and visitors were restricted. Starting July 1, the premier house museum in the Coulee Region will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with tours leaving on the hour from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

All tours are provided by knowledgeable docents in small groups. Admission is $12/adults, $10/seniors (62+), and $6/students of all ages. Hixon House is free to members of the La Crosse County Historical Society (LCHS). You can learn more about membership at www.lchshistory.org.

Gideon and Ellen Hixon were early pioneers, community builders, and philanthropists in La Crosse. Their home was donated to LCHS by their descendants in 1965, complete with most of its original furnishings. Tours of their beautifully preserved home bring together local history and decorative arts history into one fascinating local story.

