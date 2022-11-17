Hixon House open for holiday tours

Experience Hixon House decorated for a turn-of-the-century Christmas and learn about late Victorian holiday traditions.

After the tour, enjoy a holiday treat in the Visitors' Center and a 20% discount in the Gift Shop.

Visitors will learn more about late Victorian gift-giving practices, gift wrapping, and traditional ornaments.

Thanksgiving weekend, November 26 & 27, December 3 & 4, 11:00 am-3:00 pm at Historic Hixon House, 429 7th St. N., La Crosse.

Tickets: LCHS Members $6, Students $8, Seniors $12, Adults $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lchshistory.org or at the door.