Hixon House open for holiday tours

Jill Pein and Margaret Lichter

Jill Pein and Margaret Lichter at Hixon House Holiday Tours

Experience Hixon House decorated for a turn-of-the-century Christmas and learn about late Victorian holiday traditions. 

After the tour, enjoy a holiday treat in the Visitors' Center and a 20% discount in the Gift Shop. 

Visitors will learn more about late Victorian gift-giving practices, gift wrapping, and traditional ornaments. 

Thanksgiving weekend, November 26 & 27, December 3 & 4, 11:00 am-3:00 pm at Historic Hixon House, 429 7th St. N., La Crosse. 

Tickets: LCHS Members $6, Students $8, Seniors $12, Adults $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lchshistory.org or at the door.

This week's episode of A Closer Look fixes the camera lens on a piece of La Crosse history. The Hixon House will be open for tours after Memorial Day.
