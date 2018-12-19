Try 1 month for 99¢
Hixon Forest Map

The Aspen Trail and Aspen Loop in the lower Hixon Forest will be closed starting Thursday for maintenance.

The hiking trail and loop, which runs 1.8 miles in the southeastern portion of the forest, will be closed through Dec. 28, according to Brandon Carey of the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

For more information, contact Carey at 608-789-7309 or careyb@cityoflacrosse.org.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

