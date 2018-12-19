The Aspen Trail and Aspen Loop in the lower Hixon Forest will be closed starting Thursday for maintenance.
The hiking trail and loop, which runs 1.8 miles in the southeastern portion of the forest, will be closed through Dec. 28, according to Brandon Carey of the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
For more information, contact Carey at 608-789-7309 or careyb@cityoflacrosse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.