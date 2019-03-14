La Crosse's Hixon Forest hiking and biking trails will be temporarily closed to avoid damage due to mud.
Trails in Hixon Forest, Upper Hixon Forest and the Mathy Tract will all be closed to avoid heaving during the spring freeze-thaw cycle. The wet, muddy trails are susceptible to footprints and ruts that contribute to erosion and create rough, bumpy trails that are difficult and expensive to repair.
Contact the the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 608-789-8672 for more information.
