Hmong Diaspora Exhibit Aims to Preserve Heritage

Two large red and green banners drape the ceiling of the La Crosse Public Library, part of the "Hmong Diaspora: A Spotlight Collection."

"It's a heritage story, that is not well known by millennials and 'gen zers'," Yia Vue, producer and creative director, said. "These represent the Red and Green rivers that are located in southern China that our ancestors had to cross over to reach Southeast Asia."

The art display joins a growing collection fiction and nonfiction books and an exhibition of Hmong clothing, art and artifacts that runs until February 28.

For Vue, each feature of the exhibition is an opportunity to preserve Hmong culture through education.

"One of the things we can do to help make sure that we don't lose identity is to make sure we pass along this knowledge, that we pass along these stories, that we pass along heirloom pieces," Vue said.

The library, looking to increase programming serving the Hmong community, reached out to Vue to create a timeline detailing the history of the Hmong community in La Crosse.

"As I started interviewing people and I went around doing my fact checking, people were really behind the idea of lets do more," Vue said. "For a long time this community wanted something like this."

The project blossomed to include a collection of books, an exhibit featuring Hmong clothing, artifacts and artwork, and programs exploring the exhibition and Hmong culture. Organizers reached out to community members for suggestions and loaning artifacts, and coordinated resources with library staff.

Sunday afternoon, a large crowd gathered at the downtown library to celebrate the opening of the exhibition.

The collection is the library's first to focus on Hmong authors and books relevant to Hmong history, and will continue to grow as the library acquires more books.

Hmong community members in La Crosse and across the nation played a role in selecting the books currently on shelves. "We want to make sure we are inclusive and that we showcase the latest that's in the Hmong community," Vue said.

Academics and universities recommended nonfiction texts while community members on social media sent in their favorite fiction titles by Hmong authors.

"For me it was essential that we get in children's books," Vue said. "I want to normalize having Hmong children see themselves in these spaces, and not just Hmong children, I want to see kids who are not Hmong being normalized into seeing faces that look like Hmong children."

Vue also saw the exhibition of traditional Hmong textiles as an opportunity to provide children with access to Hmong history and culture.

"I really wanted Hmong people to find something of great value here. And that's why it was so important to get vintage and antique pieces that normally, the newer generations, younger generations, wouldn't be able to see," Vue said.

The second floor exhibition includes decades-old dresses, hats, jewelry and other textiles on loan from private collections from local residents and community organizations.

"I'm taken aback and so amazed at how generous my community is in being so willing and trusting to send us their valuable, priceless items. A lot of this collection is heirloom or vintage or antique at this point. The amount of trust and the amount of care that everybody put into it, no one person did this alone, this is really a community effort, and this is for community," Vue said.

The heirloom pieces loaned to the exhibit reflect a style of craftsmanship not often found in modern clothing.

"I appreciate the value that our ancestors leave for us. I started to realize that everything our ancestors have is going away. All of the details are really going away," local textile expert and collector Mai Tia Yang, who loaned many of the exhibition pieces, said.

Traditional Hmong clothing, such as skirts, include fabric dyed through a process called batik. On vintage pieces, the complex technique is done by hand. Current pieces are primarily dyed by machines, and skirts with handmade batik fabric are only found in a specific region in northern Laos, Yang said.

"A lot of these things, people don't see. They look at it and they're like 'oh its pretty,' but beauty is not the color," Yang said. "It's because of how its made, that's what makes it valuable."

Yang will lead two guided tours of the exhibition this Sunday and in February, and a program on February 21 detailing how to differentiate between handmade and mass produced garments and describing how history and culture impacted the types of materials and designs used.

Another program on February 7, hosted by former St. Cloud State University professor and award winning author Dia Cha will explore Hmong spiritual beliefs and folklore.

Vue hopes those who work in the medical field can attend.

"It goes into patient care, rituals and rites around birth and death, so that one will not only be culturally appropriate but also very instrumental in helping guide new nursing students and doctors in how to treat and handle their Hmong patients in a culturally appropriate way," Vue said.

The entire planning process lasted only two months.

"That's just how much people believed in this project and really wanted this project to happen," Vue said.