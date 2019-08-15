Veterans Freedom Park on French Island will be getting a makeover at 11 a.m. Saturday when it adds its fourth statue and memorial to honor Hmong soldiers who fought for freedom during the Vietnam War.
The statue will commemorate the life of Gen. Vang Pao, who worked with the United States CIA in his home country of Laos during the war. He is a widely known figure in the Hmong community for his freedom fighting during the Vietnam War.
The statue will join those commemorating World War I veterans, World War II women veterans, and Korean War veterans.
The memorial efforts were led by Louie Ferris of La Crosse.
“We’re doing this for your (the Hmong people of La Crosse) children and grandchildren,” Ferris said.
Ferris wanted the Hmong population to remember what the cost of freedom was and how their people had to fight for their lives during the Vietnam War.
“We owe them a debt of gratitude, I think.” he says.
The cost of the latest statue comes in at $47,000. Ferris and Naotou Lor, the memorial organizers, worked together to raise the funds and expressed appreciation of the community support.
The dedication and celebration Saturday will include Mayor Tim Kabat, Vam Chong Vang (son of General Vang Pao) and Ferris himself.
It will also feature traditional Hmong food, music and dancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.