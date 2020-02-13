Hmong leaders say Trump deportation plan endangers refugees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vue, who is executive director of a statewide coalition of Hmong associations, the Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association Inc., said deporting Hmong residents would send a message to the world that the U.S. doesn't value its allies. Hmong fighters first came to the U.S. as refugees in the 1970s after assisting the U.S. in the Vietnam War. And he said Laos is not safe for the Hmong.

"If the plans of the U.S. government is to send (Hmong residents) back, basically they'll be persecuted, imprisoned or killed," Vue said.

The number of people who would be eligible for deportation under the proposal would be a small slice of the Hmong population in the U.S. There are about 49,000 Hmong people in Wisconsin and about 300,000 nationwide, according to U.S. Census data, and the majority of them are U.S. citizens.

Vang said many of those who are green card holders — that is, people who are legal permanent residents but not U.S. citizens — are those in their 20s and 30s who came to the U.S. as young children during refugee resettlements in the 1980s and ’90s. They speak English and have few connections to the country of their birth.

"They have no idea of the culture there," he said. "They will not know how to survive if they're sent back to Laos."