Hmong New Year Celebration set for this weekend

The La Crosse Hmong Cultural and Community Agency will host the Hmong New Year 2022-23 Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at Veterans’ Memorial Park in West Salem.

The Hmong New Year Celebration is an annual festival, and it is the most important holiday for the Hmong community. Hmong New Year is traditionally celebrated in Laos from late November to early December after the harvest season. In La Crosse, the Hmong New Year is celebrated in September because the community wants to have an outdoor festival that is still warm with good September weather.

The celebration is open to the public. On Saturday and Sunday, the park will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, there will be an opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday at 9 a.m.. There will also be a $5 per person entry fee/donation fee to the festival to help offset the expenses of the Hmong New Year.

There will be Hmong people, families, and friends from near and far to join in the celebration, and the group hopes to have many people, families, friends and neighbors from La Crosse County join us as well.

Many Hmong vendors will be there to sell Hmong clothes, accessories, Hmong foods, and other merchandise. Activities include Hmong ball tossing game, Hmong dancing/singing, and many sporting competitions like soccer, volleyball and more.

Due to covid-19, the Hmong community in La Crosse didn’t have a Hmong New Year celebration for the last three years.

If you have any questions, contact the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency, Inc. by calling 608-781-5744.