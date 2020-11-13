 Skip to main content
Hmoob New Year lantern kits available through Cia Siab, Inc.
Hmoob New Year lantern kits available through Cia Siab, Inc.

Cia Siab Inc. will host a COVID-conscious celebration to welcome the Hmoob New Year beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 15.

A livestream of local Hmoob speakers and performers lighting and releasing paper lanterns with hopeful messages can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/cia-siab-rau-xyoo-tshiab-hmong/1041883086271515/?ti=icl.

Anyone wishing to pick up free, biodegradable lantern kits to participate from is welcome to visit the Cia Siab offices at 1825 Sunset Lane, La Crosse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 14. Information on how to safely ignite and release paper lanterns will be provided, alongside other celebratory items.

All visitors are required to strictly follow COVID-19 precautions, including masks and social distancing. For more information on Cia Siab and their programs, visit ciasiabinc.org.

