Ho-Chunk Nation awarded multi-million dollar funding from American Rescue Plan

The Ho-Chunk Nation was notified on Wednesday that it was awarded a multi-million dollar funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), the nation announced.

“We applied to the US Treasury in May to receive relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and we are happy to receive word today that we were awarded the funds,” President Marlon WhiteEagle said.

President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 on March 11. The ARPA expands and extends many provisions originally enacted under the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The ARPA funds are intended to help states, counties, cities and tribal governments cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic.

