The Ho-Chunk Nation District 2 announced Tuesday that it will donate $30,000 to La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Pool reconstruction.
The announcement came hours before a preview event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to dive in to the details on the new pool, scheduled to open this summer.
The project for the public pool has been in the works since 2015, and a community group including La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc. has been raising money to improve the facility, adding onto the city funding approved through the capital improvement program budget.
