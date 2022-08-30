Ho-Chunk Nation to hold Labor Day Weekend Traditional Pow-Wow

The Ho-Chunk Nation 2022 Labor Day Weekend Traditional Pow-Wow will take place at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds, W8426 WI-54, Black River Falls on Sept. 3-5.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., Andrew Blackhawk Legion Post 129 will raise flags honoring Ho-Chunk veteran Andrew Blackhawk, who donated the pow-wow grounds to his tribe, and Medal of Honor recipient Mitchell Redcloud Jr. to mark the beginning of the first traditional pow-wow on the grounds in two years.

The event is open to the public and will serve free meals every day. The Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds offer free camping onsite as well as free showers and water closets.

Grand Entries will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday

Drum and dancer registration will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Dancers can look forward to dance specials and daily pay.

Emcee duties will be shared by Jon Pettibone and Boye Ladd, with Ken “Hank” Funmaker Jr. acting as arena director.

On Saturday and Sunday, dinner will be provided and on Monday there will be a complimentary brunch at 11 a.m.