Ho-Chunk to reopen Black River Falls casino June 29

Ho-Chunk Gaming announced Monday that its casinos — including one in Black River Falls — will reopen Monday, June 29.

Hours in Black River Falls will be:

• Sundays through Wednesdays: 8 a.m. to midnight.

• Thursdays through Saturdays until 2 a.m.

Ho-Chunk announced a variety of guidelines as precautions for COVID-19:

• Masks are required for guests, visitors and employees on the gaming floor.

• Mandatory temperature checks for all who enter our facilities, guests, employees and vendors.

• Guests, employees and vendors will be requested to use hand sanitizer upon entry to the building.

• Smoking will not be allowed in the casino or breakrooms. Designated smoking areas outside will be marked.

• Entrance designated for smokers, area blocked off and patrons hand stamped to re-enter that entrance.

• Plastic partitions installed at all points of transaction.

• Announcements made periodically reminding guests about masks and hand washing.