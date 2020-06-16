Ho-Chunk to reopen Black River Falls casino June 29

Ho-Chunk Gaming announced Monday that its casinos — including one in Black River Falls — will reopen Monday, June 29.
Hours in Black River Falls will be:
• Sundays through Wednesdays: 8 a.m. to midnight.
• Thursdays through Saturdays until 2 a.m.
Ho-Chunk announced a variety of guidelines as precautions for COVID-19:
• Masks are required for guests, visitors and employees on the gaming floor.
• Mandatory temperature checks for all who enter our facilities, guests, employees and vendors.
• Guests, employees and vendors will be requested to use hand sanitizer upon entry to the building.
• Smoking will not be allowed in the casino or breakrooms. Designated smoking areas outside will be marked.
• Entrance designated for smokers, area blocked off and patrons hand stamped to re-enter that entrance.
• Plastic partitions installed at all points of transaction.
• Announcements made periodically reminding guests about masks and hand washing.
• Hand sanitizer will be located at each point of transaction and throughout the gaming floor.
• Employees who come in close contact with guests will be issued face shields in addition to their mask.
• Safety and COVID-19 training for all returning staff
• Exits and entrances designated as one way in and one way out.
• Social distancing markings will be placed on floor near all points of transaction.
• Only one entrance for guests, one entrance designated for employees and visitors.
