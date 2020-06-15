Ho-Chunk to reopen BRF casino June 29
Ho-Chunk Gaming announced Monday that its casinos – including one in Black River Falls – will reopen Monday, June 29.

Hours in Black River Falls will be:

• Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to midnight.

• Thursday through Saturday until 2 a.m.

Ho-Chunk announced a variety of guidelines as precautions for COVID-19:

• Masks are required for guests, visitors and employees on the gaming floor.

• Mandatory temperature checks for all who enter our facilities, guests, employees, & vendors.

• Guests, employees and vendors will be requested to use hand sanitizer upon entry to the building.

• Smoking will not be allowed in the casino or breakrooms. Designated smoking areas outside will be marked.

• Entrance designated for smokers, area blocked off and patrons hand stamped to re-enter that entrance.

• Plastic partitions installed at all points of transaction.

• Announcements made periodically reminding guests about masks and hand washing.

• Hand sanitizer will be located at each point of transaction and throughout the gaming floor.

• Employees who come in close contact with guests will be issued face shields in addition to their mask.

• Safety and COVID-19 training for all returning staff

• Exits/entrances designated as one way in and one way out.

• Social distancing markings will be placed on floor near all points of transaction.

• Only one entrance for guests, one entrance designated for employees and visitors.

