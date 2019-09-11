Habitat for Humanity is hosting a party, and your attendance is worth $50.
Celebrating the completion of 48 area homes, Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is partnering with Thrivent Financial to host a "Hoedown for Homes" celebration, and if the guest list surpasses 100, the nonprofit financial services organization will donate $5,000 toward future Habitat projects.
Being held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Horstmann Homestead Barn, W3351 Horstman Road, West Salem, the Hoedown — featuring square dancing lessons, a caramel apple station and marshmallow roasting, cash bar and free food — also will celebrate the new Building on Faith Program, a collaboration between 51 Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent locations nationwide.
“The partnership with Thrivent encourages everyone in the faith community to celebrate and support the work of creating affordable housing and bettering our community through service,” says Kahya Fox, executive director of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse.
Through the Building on Faith Program, the two organizations will hold communal improvement projects, with families, friends, church groups or clubs invited to perform home rehab and repairs, clean local parks and playgrounds, tackle landscaping or volunteer at the Habitat ReStore.
For those who wish to offer financial support to Habitat for Humanity, the All Hands In Capital Campaign, which strives to raise $1.6 million for Habitat home construction, expansion of the ReClaim and Critical Home Repair programs and payment of the ReStore's mortgage, is ongoing through Oct. 31, with all donations currently being matched dollar for dollar.
To register for the Hoedown for Homes event, visit www.habitatlacrosse.org/hoedown-for-homes. To donate to the All Hands In Campaign, visit www.giveffect.com/campaigns/7468-all-hands-in-capital-campaign.
