Holcombe teen found safe, amber alert canceled

The Amber Alert for Kryssy A. King, 15, of Holcombe has been cancelled. Kryssy has been found and is safe.

King had been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Friday evening. She was believed to be traveling in an unknown vehicle with Trevor Blackburn, a 22-year old who is not a resident of Wisconsin.

Blackburn, who is wanted by law enforcement for active warrants, was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Superior Police Department.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their vigilance and tips. Agencies involved with this investigation include:

FBI Wisconsin Department of Justice Wisconsin State Patrol Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Barron County Sheriff’s Office Stanley Police Department Chippewa Falls Police Department Eau Claire Police Department Superior Police Department Cornell EMS