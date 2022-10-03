 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holcombe teen found safe, amber alert canceled

The Amber Alert for Kryssy A. King, 15, of Holcombe has been cancelled. Kryssy has been found and is safe.

King had been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Friday evening. She was believed to be traveling in an unknown vehicle with Trevor Blackburn, a 22-year old who is not a resident of Wisconsin. 

Blackburn, who is wanted by law enforcement for active warrants, was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Superior Police Department. 

 The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their vigilance and tips. Agencies involved with this investigation include:

FBI
Wisconsin Department of Justice
Wisconsin State Patrol
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
Barron County Sheriff’s Office
Stanley Police Department
Chippewa Falls Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department
Superior Police Department
Cornell EMS

