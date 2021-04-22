Hold your ground, Houston County

Every Earth Day, we at the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District reflect on the wonderful natural resources we get to enjoy in Houston County. Our District is grateful for the opportunity to work with members of the community to facilitate voluntary initiatives to conserve land, water, forests and wildlife in our area. We are one of 88 Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) across the state – and nearly 3,000 across the nation – that provide a neighborly presence to help preserve and protect the natural resources that we all love.

The Root River SWCD has been around for more than 82 years, and recent highlights of our work include many of the erosion reduction projects that local land managers implement including grassed waterways and grade stabilization structures. More recently, Root River SWCD has expanded its offerings to include technical and financial assistance for soil health projects including cover crops and no-till crop production. In addition, the SWCD offers programs for tree planting, brush management, buffer implementation, and others.