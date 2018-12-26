Government and other offices in La Crosse will be closed Tuesday for the New Year’s holiday, and some also will be closed Monday. A partial list includes:
GOVERNMENT OFFICES: City and state government offices in La Crosse will be closed Monday and Tuesday. La Crosse County and federal offices will be closed Tuesday.
LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY: The library will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
LA CROSSE POST OFFICE: The post office will be closed Tuesday, and mail will not be delivered.
GARBAGE PICK-UPS: Garbage will not be picked up Tuesday, and pick-ups will be one day later than usual for residents whose garbage normally is collected Tuesday or later in the week.
MUNICIPAL BUSES: City buses will operate until 6:40 p.m. Monday and will not operate on Tuesday.
VALLEY VIEW MALL: Mall hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Department store and restaurant hours may vary.
LA CROSSE TRIBUNE: The Tribune business office will be closed Tuesday, and the customer service center will take phone calls about missed newspapers until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
