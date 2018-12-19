Several offices in La Crosse will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A partial list follows:
GOVERNMENT OFFICES: City, county, state and federal offices in La Crosse will be closed both Monday and Tuesday.
LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY: The library will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
LA CROSSE POST OFFICE: The post office will be closed Tuesday, and mail will not be delivered.
GARBAGE PICK-UPS: Garbage will not be picked up on Tuesday. Pick-ups will be one day later than usual, for residents whose garbage normally is picked up Tuesday or later in the week.
MUNICIPAL BUSES: City buses will operate until 6:40 p.m. Monday and will not operate Tuesday.
VALLEY VIEW MALL: Mall hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday; department store and restaurant hours may vary. The mall will be closed Tuesday.
LA CROSSE TRIBUNE: The Tribune business office will be closed Monday and Tuesday. And Tuesday’s edition of the newspaper will be delivered on Monday.
