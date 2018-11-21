Government offices in La Crosse and many businesses will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. A partial list includes:
Government offices: City and county offices in La Crosse will be closed Thursday and Friday. Federal and most state offices will be closed Thursday but open Friday. Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers will be closed Thursday and Friday, and those with Saturday hours also will be closed this Saturday.
La Crosse Public Library: The library will be closed Thursday.
La Crosse post office: The post office will be closed Thursday, and mail will not be delivered.
Garbage pickup: Garbage will be collected a day later than usual for people whose normal pick-up day is Thursday or Friday.
Municipal buses: City buses will not operate Thursday.
Valley View Mall: The mall will be closed Thursday, except for J.C. Penney Co., which will be open from 2 p.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday. On Friday, the mall will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
La Crosse Tribune: The business office will be closed Thursday but open Friday. Thursday’s newspaper will be delivered early — on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The circulation department will take calls about missed newspapers until 10 a.m. on Friday.
