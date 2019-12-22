Holiday closings in the La Crosse area

Government offices in La Crosse will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A partial list of government and other closings follows:
- GOVERNMENT OFFICES: City, county, state and federal government offices in La Crosse will be closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
- LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY: The library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- LA CROSSE POST OFFICE: The post office will be closed Wednesday, and mail will not be delivered.
- GARBAGE PICK-UPS: Garbage will not be picked up on Wednesday. Pickups will be one day later than usual, for residents whose garbage normally is picked up Wednesday or later in the week.
- MUNICIPAL BUSES: City buses will operate until 6:40 p.m. Tuesday and will not operate Wednesday.
- VALLEY VIEW MALL: Mall hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; department store and restaurant hours may vary. The mall will be closed Wednesday.
- LA CROSSE TRIBUNE: The Tribune business office will close at noon Tuesday and be closed Wednesday. The Tribune will not publish a Christmas Day newspaper.
About 4 million lights illuminate Riverside Park as the Rotary Lights display celebrates its 25ih year in La Crosse.
