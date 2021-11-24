Holiday concert tradition returns to UW-La Crosse

The annual concert of holiday favorites is returning to UW-La Crosse.
The Swinging Yuletide includes performances by the UWL Jazz Orchestra and UWL Jazz Ensemble, along with two UWL jazz combos. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the Bluffs in the Student Union, 521 East Ave. N.
Swinging Yuletide also includes special guest performances by the Coulee Chordsmen and the Great River Ringers. Vocalists from the UWL jazz program will also be featured, singing holiday classics by Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Krall and others.
Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 for students, $15 for others and $20 for limited reserved cabaret seating. All proceeds go toward UWL jazz scholarships.
For tickets or more information contact the Music Department at 608.785.8415 or stop by 124 Center for the Arts.
