 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Holiday concert tradition returns to UW-La Crosse

  • 0
Swinging Yuletide

The Swinging Yuletide includes performances by the UWL Jazz Orchestra and UWL Jazz Ensemble, along with two UWL jazz combos at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the UWL Student Union

The annual concert of holiday favorites is returning to UW-La Crosse.

The Swinging Yuletide includes performances by the UWL Jazz Orchestra and UWL Jazz Ensemble, along with two UWL jazz combos. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the Bluffs in the Student Union, 521 East Ave. N.

Swinging Yuletide also includes special guest performances by the Coulee Chordsmen and the Great River Ringers. Vocalists from the UWL jazz program will also be featured, singing holiday classics by Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Krall and others.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 for students, $15 for others and $20 for limited reserved cabaret seating. All proceeds go toward UWL jazz scholarships.

For tickets or more information contact the Music Department at 608.785.8415 or stop by 124 Center for the Arts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News