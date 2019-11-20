Each year, thousands of La Crosse area residents attend the Holiday Fair in a show of true holiday and community spirit.
This year marks the 56th annual fair, and takes place Nov. 21-24 in the South Hall of the La Crosse Center.
Since 1964, the fair has drawn in shoppers with more than 100 booths showcasing a variety of crafts, home goods and edible treats sure to suit your holiday needs.
Roger Hjelle is a vendor who practices the art of wood-turning and is showing at the fair for his sixth year.
“It started years ago as a hobby," Hjelle said. "Making things for coworkers, family and friends — birthdays, holidays and Christmas, that kind of thing. I enjoyed it so much that I started showing at fairs”
Now that he’s retired, he has more time to dedicate to his craft.
Each year, his stand featuring salt and pepper mills, kaleidoscopes and other handmade wood items seems to grow in popularity, he says. The best part of the Holiday Fair, for him, is the human connection and opportunity to share his creations.
While the fair features many beloved returning vendors, like Hjelle, there are also some exciting new ones. Debbie Doyle runs Hillside Decor, a business specializing in personalized signs, centerpieces, wreaths and more.
“I got into this kind of when my kids left home and I had more free time, and now it’s turned into a full-time business,” Doyle said.
Debbie’s business has rave reviews online, and a visit to her booth will make it obvious why.
Between her artfully painted signs, festive wreaths and unique centerpieces, she has something special for everyone. Though she has been showing at other local fairs for a few years, this will be her first at the Holiday Fair.
“I’m really excited to just get my name out there, see all of the other vendors and have a good time,” Doyle said.
Beyond apparel, handmade crafts and holiday gifts, the fair also has booths with more delicious offerings, many with samples. Sween-N-Special provides fresh, homemade fudge; Nectar of the Vine makes 21 varieties of wine slushies; and, just in time for holiday parties, Scotchwood Candy Co. has an assortment of handmade toffee, caramels and gift sets.
As they peruse the fair, visitors will find the hall decked with holiday regalia and filled with Christmas tunes.
They will also enjoy door prizes given out every hour, every day of the fair (claimable at the La Crosse Center info booth), and children and the young at heart will be delighted to know that Santa is available for pictures throughout the event, and should keep their eyes peeled for guest appearances from Rudolph as well.
