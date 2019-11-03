More than 50 downtown La Crosse businesses will participate in extended store hours, gift giving, tree lighting and refreshments during the Holiday Open House from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be strolling the streets during the event, spreading holiday cheer and promoting their downtown workshop. Throughout December, the workshop will be located at 506 Main St., La Crosse.
Holiday Open House is brought to La Crosse by Downtown Mainstreet and Altra Federal Credit Union. To learn more about the event, or for hours and information on Santa's Downtown Workshop, visit lacrossdowntown.com.
