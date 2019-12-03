Holiday Train to stop Wednesday in La Crosse

While La Crosse should not expect the Polar Express to pull up to the Amtrak station Wednesday, residents should keep an eye open for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

An annual mainstay in the La Crosse holiday season, the 1,000-foot train, which is adorned with 14 brightly-decorated rail cars with holiday designs, travels to more than 170 stops throughout the United States and Canada in an effort to raise money and make donations to various food banks.

Donations will be taken in by the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.

Lucky for those who may see 8:45 p.m. as too late when the train is set to arrive in town, it can be seen earlier in the day in Sparta at 6:40 p.m., Tomah at 5:25 p.m., Mauston at 4 p.m., the Wisconsin Dells at 2:30 p.m. and Portage at 1 p.m.

Accepted donations are grain products, vegetables and fruit, meat and alternatives and reduced sodium canned or jarred goods, with non-perishables being preferred.

“We know that hunger is an issue that can, and does, impact our neighbors,” CP state on their website. “Over the years the program has gained a tremendous following, and we are proud to continue this tradition for our family and yours.”