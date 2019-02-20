A meeting scheduled for tonight at Holland Town Hall has been postponed because of the weather.
The meeting was intended to get public input on what the town of Holland should do with money from the environmental impact fees from the CapX2020 and Badger Coulee power line projects.
The meeting has been rescheduled for March 20.
