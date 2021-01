The School District of Holmen and the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area will hold a School Board Candidate Forum on Monday starting at 7 p.m.

The forum will be live streamed on YouTube under SDHolmen. The candidates will be asked questions that were sent in by the public ahead of time.

Participating are Chris Lau, Amber Hackman, Jeffrey Powell, Jennifer Dieck, and Jennifer C. Westlie.

Information on the candidates can also be found on the League's voter guide, Vote411.org.

