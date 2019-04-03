The Holmen American Legion is holding a fundraiser Sunday, April 7, to bring a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Holmen High School.
Sunday’s event, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the legion building at 419 First Ave. W. in Holmen, will include raffles for guns, a guitar and more.
Proceeds will support the Legion’s plan to book the Moving Wall during the second week of May, a cost of $50,000.
“This will be a great opportunity for people who can’t make it to Washington, D.C.,” said David Harrison, commander of the Holmen American Legion. “There are Vietnam vets who are dying who haven’t had an opportunity to see the wall … and there are friends and family who haven’t been able to see the names of their loved ones.”
