Holmen and Onalaska summer school plans

The Onalaska and Holmen school districts are making plans to help their students close the COVID gap by expanding their summer school offerings.
The districts are planning to provide programming with a mix of enrichment courses as well as remedial classes.
Onalaska School District
In sessions held June and August, the School District of Onalaska is offering morning academic programming to all students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade regardless of their academic standing
“We are currently tracking local assessments, monitoring national studies and also using anecdotal information,” said SDO Superintendent Todd Antony. “We know that virtual learning is not what was best for all students and we have an obligation to provide opportunities to accelerate learning.”
According to Antony, the high school offerings will continue to include credit recovery as well as original credit courses. Although summer school courses will offer students who might lag in course work the opportunity to catch up on their credits, students are not required to enroll in summer school.
To meet the students’ needs, the district’s summer school coordinators are focusing on reading/writing and math. These courses will be open to all students, but the staff will be working to identify which skills students need extra help with and what skills they will need as they transition to the next grade.
In the past, the district’s kindergarteners to eighth graders received instruction in reading/writing and math during the morning classes. The course subjects are aligned to the grade level the student would be entering in the fall. Along with the traditional classes, diverse enrichment courses including arts and crafts, sports/fitness, outdoor activities, kid-friendly cooking/foods and STEM field will be offered.
“We determine our enrichment offerings by analyzing registration data to find the courses that are popular with students and ensure we offer a variety of interests,” said Lalisha Olson, SDO elementary summer school coordinator. “For the academic offerings, we base this on our district curriculum standards. We use assessment data to determine the specific skills in which students need support.”
The school district’s high school summer school is usually longer than the elementary level. With some learning opportunities available in August in addition to the June and July classes, students can receive instruction in enrichment and credit recovery as well as credited courses.
“Like last summer, we created more opportunities to catch students up across all core areas and plan to do that as needed this summer,” said Charlie Ihle, SDO high school summer school coordinator. “We also developed some after school opportunities across our core areas during our second semester to help bridge the gap with students that struggled.”
At this time, SDO anticipates summer school will be in-person.
“We are hopeful that we will have the teachers necessary to meet the needs of summer school enrollment,” said Antony. “While district teachers have priority in teaching courses, we also hire from our pool of substitute teachers, teachers from other districts and newly graduated teachers from local colleges and universities.”
Holmen School District
The School District of Holmen will be also be expanding its summer school offerings to include additional math and reading support, socio-emotional learning, credit recovery programs and coursework to keep students on track for graduation.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities for students to reconnect, continue to build positive relationships and close any gaps they may have in their learning,” said HSD Superintendent Kristin Mueller. “The primary purpose of summer school is to provide additional time for students, who can benefit from support in the areas of reading and math. In addition to these two focus areas, students will have a class at their grade level in which social-emotional skills are embedded.”
Children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2021 will be placed in a Ready, Set, Let’s Learn class in the July 6 through July 16 session with other students who will be attending the same school.
“This will allow them to begin learning routines and forming friendships with their peers,” said Mueller. “Much of the learning at this age is done through intentional play, where the students are exposed to early literacy and math skills, as well as a variety of interest areas such as art, dramatic play, science discovery, etc.”
Holmen has already taken steps to close the learning gap through its Saturday school sessions held at Holmen Middle School. Started in February and continuing through March, the sessions provided additional one-on-one, face-to-face intentional learning.
Planning for a larger number of summer school students this year, the district is holding multiple sessions during the summer months. The first session is scheduled to run June 8 to July 1 with the second set for July 20 to Aug. 12.
Elementary summer school will be held during the morning at Prairie View Elementary from July 19 to Aug. 5. The middle school program will run concurrent with the district’s elementary summer school. Programming will offer classes in band and orchestra, remedial and enrichment math and English Language Arts. Students participating in this program will also be able to take elective subjects like technology, art, wellness and Makerspace.
Current plans are for all students to attend in-person for the HMS Summer School. In 2020, HMS Summer School was entirely virtual. If deemed necessary, Mueller says district teachers are well prepared in the event the teaching approach needs to shift.
“We are currently exploring the option of virtual summer learning, which would have the same focus areas as the in-person learning plan,” said Mueller. “We are fortunate to have dedicated staff that teaches summer school and will also welcome recent graduate students who have a passion for educating our youth.”
Holmen High School summer school will be expanded to two sessions this year to support students in earning the required course credits for graduation. These courses are a mix of in-person and online learning. Planning for a larger number of students this year, the district is providing more opportunities by holding multiple sessions during the summer months. The first session is scheduled to run June 8 to July 1 with the second set scheduled for July 20 to Aug. 12.