Holmen and Onalaska summer school plans

The Onalaska and Holmen school districts are making plans to help their students close the COVID gap by expanding their summer school offerings.

The districts are planning to provide programming with a mix of enrichment courses as well as remedial classes.

Onalaska School District

In sessions held June and August, the School District of Onalaska is offering morning academic programming to all students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade regardless of their academic standing

“We are currently tracking local assessments, monitoring national studies and also using anecdotal information,” said SDO Superintendent Todd Antony. “We know that virtual learning is not what was best for all students and we have an obligation to provide opportunities to accelerate learning.”

According to Antony, the high school offerings will continue to include credit recovery as well as original credit courses. Although summer school courses will offer students who might lag in course work the opportunity to catch up on their credits, students are not required to enroll in summer school.