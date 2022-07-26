Holmen Area Community Center receives $60,000 grant from Foundation

The Holmen Area Community Center has received a three-year grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation totaling $60,000 to support operations.

The Holmen center opened during the height of COVID and has already exceeded 350 members.

The center specializes in bringing multiple generations together in a growing community. It shares space in a new facility on Holmen Drive with the Boys & Girls Club of Holmen and the School District of Holmen.

“The Holmen Area Community Center is a great fit for our grantmaking priorities,” said Jamie Schloegel, chief executive officer of the La Crosse Community Foundation. “The Center’s purpose aligns perfectly with La Crosse Community Foundation’s vision of being a catalyst for a vibrant, generous and inclusive community. There is a plethora of research that shows community centers are incredibly important for a healthy, vibrant community. Perhaps even more important for fast-growing communities, like Holmen.

“It is our hope that our three-year grant can help ensure the Holmen Area Community Center can continue to be a resource for Holmen area residents for generations to come,” Schloegel said.

Mary Lin Wershofen, who chairs the center’s board, said: "To have the La Crosse Community Foundation embrace our mission with this significant grant is wonderful. These grant dollars will allow the Holmen Area Community Center the opportunity to increase our program and service offerings at an enhanced pace in response to the many needs of our guests and our core municipalities.

“We are grateful for the leadership former Executive Director Jacob Hart took to complete the application for the grant and are confident that our new Executive Director, Emily Olson, will strategically access the grant dollars for programs and services that will strengthen our communities,” Wershofen said.

The Holmen Area Community Center provides adult fitness and recreation programs, plus programming on parent support, dementia care, financial literacy, family nutrition, self-defense, local history and watercolor painting.

The center serves as a senior meal site for La Crosse County, providing more than 12,000 meals and socialization to 245 older adults in 2021.

The center serves more than 60 households each month as a distribution point for WAFER Food Pantry and Channel One Regional Food Bank.

It partners with The Parenting Place to provide space for family consultations, seminars and pickup for infant supplies.

The center also rents space for celebrations of life, service clubs and other events.

Members and guests attended nearly 5,500 programs in 2021.