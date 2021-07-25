 Skip to main content
Holmen Area Community Center
The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming. Sign up for an event visiting our website at www.holmencc.org/dashboard. Visit www.holmencc.org/membership or stop in between 7:30 and 4:30 Monday through Friday!

Monday, July 26

7 to 10 a.m. Walking Path

9 to 10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

3 to 4 p.m. Garden Toolbox Series

Tuesday, July 27

7 to 10 a.m. Walking Path

4:30 to 6 p.m. WAFER Mobile Food Pantry

6 to 7 p.m. July Book Club: “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine”

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Trivia

Wednesday, July 28

7 to 10 a.m. Walking Path

9 to 10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies Fitness (VIRTUAL)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community Response Program Office Hours

12:30 to 1 p.m. Intergenerational Garden Hour

1 to 2 p.m. Bingo!

2 to 3 p.m. Coloring Calm

5 to 5:45 p.m. Zumba

6 to 6:45 p.m. Bodyweight Fitness

Thursday, July 29

7 to 10 a.m. Walking Path

9 to 10 a.m. Rest and Relaxation for Seniors

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. HACC Kayak Excursion

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Rest and Relaxation for Working Adults

6 to 8 p.m. Adult Open Gym

Friday, July 30

7 to 10 a.m. Walking Path

9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Actively Aging

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Community Hike

Highlighted upcoming events

Friday Winery Tours with HACC, noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 6

WisCorps Nature Hour, 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 10

HACC/BGC Community Celebration, 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19

August Book Club: “The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah, 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 24

